Protecting your car from autumn leaves

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - While the fall leaves are nice to look at, they can become a nuisance when they pile up on our cars and on the roads.

Wet leaves can make roads even more slick after a rainfall like we saw on Wednesday. Even dry leaves can cause problems by concealing curbs or filling potholes.

If you park outside, make sure you remove leaves from your vehicle as soon as they fall. Wet leaves contain tree sap, which is acidic and can damage the finish on a car’s paint.

Leaves can do more than just damage your paint. They can also do some damage to the internal parts of your car. They can get into the crevasses near your windshield and clog your air filters and drains.

Car experts also say to pop your hood to clear leaves near the base of the windshield where the car’s heater intake system is.

