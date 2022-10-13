Police identify suspect charged in deadly shooting involving 10-year-old victim

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police have identified the suspect charged with the shooting deaths of one adult and a 10-year-old girl that took place in northeast Memphis earlier in the morning.

A second adult is in the hospital in critical condition.

Allante McAbee, 21, is charged with two counts of second-degree murder, one count of reckless endangerment, and possession of a firearm with the intent to commit a dangerous felony.

According to information obtained on the scene, McAbee is the boyfriend of the third person critically injured in the shooting.

A woman claiming to be the daughter and sister of the victims says a disagreement that she described as minor in nature somehow escalated and ended in gunfire.

Police say three people were shot in the 7000 block of Dokkum Road at around 1:30 in the morning.

The affidavit reads that McAbee flagged down officers arriving on the scene, saying, “I did it.”

According to the affidavit, McAbee was in an argument with his 19-year-old girlfriend, who he said then pulled a knife on him.

McAbee told police that he pulled a gun from his waistband and shot her several times.

She was found in the kitchen with multiple gunshot wounds to her back.

He told police he did not mean to shoot the two others, and that he “blacked out.”

The other adult victim was found in the living room and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say a 10-year-old girl was shot during the altercation and was taken to Le Bonheur, but died at the hospital.

Within a half-mile of the incident, there have been nearly 150 reported crimes in the past year, but neighbors say a child dying is particularly upsetting.

“Just frustrated, angry, upset... I mean it gets my blood pressure through the roof,” said neighbor Santiago Lavaries.

Lavaries lives next door to where this shooting occurred and says recently he’s heard a lot of fighting coming from inside the home.

This is an ongoing investigation.

