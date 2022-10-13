One person confirmed dead during Wednesday’s storms

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A line of severe storms moved through Middle Tennessee on Wednesday, removing trees from the ground, damaging power lines, and killing, at least, one person.

According to the Williamson Emergency Management Agency (WEMA), a person died during the storms on Old Natchez Trace in Williamson County.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said a tree fell on a Nissan Rogue, crushing 22-year-old Laurel Flaherty inside.

Parts of Williamson County experienced significant damage from the storms on Wednesday, with Fairview being one of the hardest-hit areas as trees fell on homes and across roads.

Death investigation on Old Natchez Trace Parkway in Williamson Co. (Elaine Peake)

