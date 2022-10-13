One person confirmed dead during Wednesday’s storm

Death investigation on Old Natchez Trace Parkway.
Death investigation on Old Natchez Trace Parkway.(Elaine Peake)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 8:20 AM CDT
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A line of severe storms moved through Middle Tennessee on Wednesday, removing trees from the ground, damaging power lines, and killing, at least, one person.

According to the Williamson Emergency Management Agency (WEMA), one person died during the storms on Old Natchez Trace Parkway in Williamson County.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said a tree fell on a vehicle, crushing the person inside.

Parts of Williamson County experienced significant damage from storms on Wednesday, with Fairview being one of the hardest hit areas as trees fell on homes and across roads.

