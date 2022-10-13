Metro Parks to remove over 400 beetle-infested trees

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Parks and Recreation announced phase one of a project that will remove dangerously infested ash trees from its properties.

Park visitors may have noticed trees marked with blue paint or blazes. These marks indicate the presence of Emerald Ash Borer (EAB), a metallic green beetle that makes the tree a potential safety hazard.

Visitors should be aware of the dangers of infested ash trees and be careful when passing by damaged or broken trees that may be at risk of falling.

To minimize risk to the public’s safety, Metro Parks says it will remove 469 trees in 51 park properties throughout Nashville between late Oct. 2022 and the end of March 2023. Most of the trees removed during this first phase are near pedestrian trails.

Thousands of trees in Nashville parks are infested and in various stages of decline or already dead. Metro Parks believes all ash trees in Nashville may die by 2026 because of the infestation.

To help raise awareness about the EAB, Metro Parks is partnering with Nashville Tree Foundation to give some ash trees in several parks across the city a second life as outdoor public art. Ash tree sculptures will be on display starting this fall.

Visit the Nashville Tree Foundation for more information on EAB in Nashville.

