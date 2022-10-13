Local shops see the impact of rising Consumer Price Index

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows the Consumer Price Index for September rose by 0.4%, with pricier tags on items like eggs, flours and butter, local bakeries continue to see the impact.

“With the volatility in pricing as well as availability, what it has forced us to do is really refocus our philosophy on how we buy, when we buy, how much we buy and how we store,” Kent Nielsen, owner of Adas Fine Foods, said.

Adas Fine foods is a commercial baking company on Jefferson Street. It supplies a number of restaurants around Tennessee.

The company said bulk sugar has doubled in price along with flour and eggs. Availability has also been a problem.

“Butter is one of the things and the eggs have gotten astronomical,” bakery manager Lillian Williamson said. “Right now, it’s a shortage of butter. So, we are trying to get as much butter as we possibly can before they put a limit on it.”

Between inflation and supply chain issues, they’ve even had to put a pause on certain menu items.

“Rather than trying to run as many flavors of pies as possible, focus on the six, make sure we are shored up for the supply chain, for our ingredients, for our pricing and say look the others we love, we just simply can’t do that now,” Nielsen said.

With the busiest season coming up, they’re prepared ahead of time for the holidays.

“We’ve bought all of the packaging for the entire year already. It’s expensive and it’s not fun watching your operating account go down, but we can either have the money in the bank and hope those things are going to be available in November, December, or we can be looking at the things that we need to make,” Nielsen said.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.