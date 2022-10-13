Juvenile shot in the leg near downtown Nashville
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police received a call about a juvenile shooting on 83 Carroll Street at around 8:30 a.m. Thursday morning.
According to officials, the 15-year-old was shot in the leg and was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment. The victim’s injuries were not reported to be life-threatening.
The shooting suspect’s identity is known but the name has not been released. The suspect is believed to have a relationship with the victim.
This is a developing story.
