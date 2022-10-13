Juvenile shot in the leg near downtown Nashville

File Graphic
File Graphic(KWTX #1)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police received a call about a juvenile shooting on 83 Carroll Street at around 8:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

According to officials, the 15-year-old was shot in the leg and was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment. The victim’s injuries were not reported to be life-threatening.

The shooting suspect’s identity is known but the name has not been released. The suspect is believed to have a relationship with the victim.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Thursday afternoon news update
Thursday afternoon news update
WSMV tow truck
Move over safety campaign
WSMV football practice
Football study shows limited contact during practice could reduce longterm head injuries
Secretary of State Tre Hargett takes plea deal
Secretary of State Tre Hargett takes plea deal