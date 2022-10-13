John Prine remembered in tribute at White Castle

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The best thing you can say about Nashville songwriter John Prine is that his music made you feel something.

For the last six days fans of Prine, who died two years ago at the age of 74, have honored him, including two shows at the Ryman Auditorium.

On Wednesday, they did it again at a place more designed for kings.

White Castle and John Prine had a lot in common, simple servings loved by many.

The restaurant is the final stop on a six-day celebration of Prine’s music.

When it came to writing songs, Prine was the best. Wendell’s, Arnold’s and right here in this White Castle booth.

The restaurant invited Prine fans to come here on Wednesday, and they did, wearing Prine shirts and easting onion rings.

A few even sang his songs.

Prine’s songs covered all walks of life, the military, the lonely and the elderly, a big sense of humor led to this from Nashville’s Tony Smith.

“I love John Prine. I was a big fan for 46 years and have seen him 44 times now,” Smith said.

Prine’s legacy mixed in laugher and wit.

If you missed him, his fans say.

“They missed a quiet, humble gentleman that tried to entertain and be around people,” Smith said.

The six-day tribute is a chance for Prine fans to say it’s never too late.

“If you don’t know John Prine, then you haven’t heard him yet,” Smith said.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.