Football study shows limited contact during practice could reduce longterm head injuries

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A new study shows head injuries for high school football players could be reduced by limiting contact on the practice field.

The study was performed by the American Academy of Pediatrics has found.

Each year, more than one million high school boys play football, but numbers show some participation has declined because of fear of the long-term impacts of head injuries.

Mainly, concussions or cumulative neurological issues.

The research focused on three Midwest high school teams, using sensor-installed mouthguards on all players to track the head impact frequency and severity.

Of the 74 football players, they averaged 66.5 hits per player for the year, with linemen having the most hits.

There are five levels of practice contact that researchers measured:

air

bags

control

thud

live

To give you an idea of that range, air drills have the lowest intensity without any contact, and that intensity increases all the way to live drills, which are game-like conditions.

Football participation has declined due to fear of the long-term impacts of the sport.

The goal of the study is to reduce the overall head impact burden on the players, which may then prevent concussion and neurological issues from repeated contact.

Their three key findings:

head-impact exposure increased as contact increased

lineman and hybrid athletes experienced greater head impact exposure than the skill position group

the greatest number of high-impact magnitude impacts occurred during live play.

The American Academy of Pediatrics said more research is needed to determine if coaches will accept this strategy.

The study would have benefitted from more racial, ethnic, and geographic diversity, along with representation from a greater number of coaching styles.

A nationwide study should be next to validate results.

