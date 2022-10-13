First Alert Forecast: Warming Up to End the Week

A slightly warmer Friday is on tap for today with temperatures back in the mid and upper 70s with a good deal of sunshine all day.

Tonight will be decently mild with temperatures in the mid-50s by tomorrow morning.

Temperatures will get back near and into the low 80s on Saturday with a few afternoon clouds and a slight chance of a passing rain shower. A stray shower or rumble of thunder will be around on Sunday afternoon but doesn’t look like we’ll see anything to wash out the day. It will be a cooler end to the weekend with highs in the mid-70s.

Get ready for a BIG cool down next week with temperatures dropping in the 60s on Monday with a mix of clouds and sunshine in the afternoon.

By Tuesday we’ll see temperatures drop back to the 50s in the afternoon, but at least we’ll have the sunshine sticking around. Highs on Wednesday get back near 60 and we’ll be back near 70 by Thursday. Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday night we’ll have a good chance at a frost or freeze across the Mid State with lows in the 30s.

