First Alert Forecast: Cooler Air and Wind Gusts Remain After Storms

After our round of severe weather yesterday, all is quiet as we’re stepping out the door this morning, and still decently mild as well.

Now that the cold front has passed, the cooler air can start to work its way back into the Mid State. As that cooler air drops back in from out north we can expect the wind to pick up this afternoon with gusts around 20 mph possible at times.

Highs today will say in the lower 70s, but some spots will not get out of the 60s. We will get to see plenty of sunshine by the afternoon.

Tonight will be much cooler again with lows in the mid-40s.

A slightly warmer Friday is on tap with temperatures back in the mid-70s with a good deal of sunshine all day.

Temperatures will get back near 80 on Saturday with a few afternoon clouds and a slight chance of a late-day rain shower. Most of the day looks dry. A stray shower or rumble of thunder will be around on Sunday afternoon but doesn’t look like we’ll see anything to wash out the day. It will be a cooler end to the weekend with highs in the mid-70s.

Get ready for a BIG cool down next week with temperatures dropping in the 60s on Monday with a mix of clouds and sunshine in the afternoon. By Tuesday we’ll see temperatures drop back to the 50s in the afternoon, but at least we’ll have the sunshine sticking around.

Monday and Tuesday night we’ll have a good chance at a frost or freeze across the Mid State with lows in the 30s. Highs on Wednesday get back near 60.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.