Fairview residents begin clean up after straight line winds

FAIRVIEW, Tenn. (WSMV) - People spent most of the day on Thursday cleaning up damage and debris after straight line winds blew through Wednesday afternoon.

Trees snapped in half or split down the middle laid in yards along with downed powerlines.

The gas station at Jingo Market is still closed, but crews were able to untangle and clear the mangled canopy left behind from the severe weather.

“It always seems to jump over Fairview, but this time it did not. That wind, it came and it came hard,” Jingo Market employee Dana Wolfe said.

Wolfe wasn’t at the store when the high winds came through, but she said she drove over afterward to help in the process of picking up debris.

“Considering I’ve been here 11 years and never seen anything like that, it was pretty scary,” Wolfe said.

Some of the damage to the gas station was visible, like the destroyed canopy over the gas pumps. Other damage wasn’t so visible.

“The air unit at the top, I just noticed this morning, it was hanging off the building. If it had been just off the building a little more, it would have fallen,” Wolfe said. “The manager and owner of Jefferson’s, he got up there and pushed it back.”

The damage to the canopy at Jingo Market affects the bottom line for the Fairview gas station.

“Consider a lot of our sales are gas, it’s a pretty hard impact,” Wolfe said. “We are the very first gas station that was here in Fairview. The town used to be called Jingo. So, we’re one of the oldest gas stations here.”

Wolfe said even though gas isn’t available, their doors are still open for customers.

According to Williamson County Emergency Management, the straight line winds caused three transformer fires and left some people without power, but they said there are hardly any outages remaining on Thursday.

