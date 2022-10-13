Electricity still out, Manchester PD warns drivers

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WSMV) - While crews work to restore power, the Manchester Police Department gave an update.

They said that the storm has temporarily disabled electricity throughout a majority of the city, including, but not limited to traffic lights.

MPD said they are working to have an officer at each non-working traffic light to assist with traffic control.

They wanted to remind drivers that a traffic light that is not working and or is flashing red/yellow, should be treated as a four-way stop.

Drivers should use caution in that area and if anyone must be on the roads, they should be cautious of other vehicles as well as debris.

“As you know, we experienced an episode of severe weather within the past 2 hours,” said MPD in a Facebook post. “We are working hard, alongside several other departments to return everything to normal. We appreciate your understanding!”

