Belmont law student dies when tree falls on her vehicle during storm

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A line of severe storms moved through Middle Tennessee on Wednesday, removing trees from the ground, damaging power lines, and killing, at least, one person.

According to the Williamson Emergency Management Agency (WEMA), the person died during the storms on Old Natchez Trace in Williamson County.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said a tree fell on a Nissan Rogue, crushing 22-year-old Laurel Flaherty inside.

Flaherty is from Pembrooke, Massachusetts, and her family confirmed she attended Belmont University and graduated in May. She remained in Nashville to study law at Belmont.

The family described Flaherty as the “sweetest kid ever,” and just “wanted to make the world a better place.”

Parts of Williamson County experienced significant damage from the storms on Wednesday, with Fairview being one of the hardest-hit areas as trees fell on homes and across roads.

Death investigation on Old Natchez Trace Parkway in Williamson Co. (Elaine Peake)

