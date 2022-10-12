Want a pet? Metro shelter says sing for waived adoption fees

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Those looking for pets in Nashville can soon enjoy waived adoption fees at Metro Animal Care and Control. All you have to do is sing your heart out.

“In celebration of Nashville’s musical tradition and history, Metro Animal Care and Control (MACC) is offering an adoption special based around the music-themed names of the pets in MACC’s care, called the Sing Your Heart Out Adoption Special,” a media release said.

Prospective adopters will have their adoption fees waived if they opt to sing a lyric from a dog or cats namesake singer. In preparation for the promotion, many pets at MACC have been named after music icons, including a cat named Shania Twain and dogs named Faith Hill and Tim McGraw.

As of Oct. 12, 138 dogs are being housed at MACC, more than twice as many as can be ideally held at the shelter, the release said.

“Between the dogs residing at the shelter and the more than 40 other dogs currently in foster care, more than 100 dogs are currently available for adoption,” the release said. “MACC is also caring for 58 cats residing at the shelter and 46 in foster care.”

The promotion will run from Wednesday, Oct. 12 through Monday, Oct. 17.

All available pets are posted online at 24PetConnect.com under the “37211″ zip code, Metro Animal Care and Control said. For pets which are available at the shelter, potential adopters are encouraged to walk into the shelter between noon and 4pm, seven days a week to view available pets.

