Virginia man arrested for making threats against Smyrna High School

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested for allegedly making threats against Smyrna High School if a staff member was not fired.

Bobby Shabazz Cole, 38, of Roanoke, Virginia, was charged with felony for making false reports.

“We take these threats to schools very seriously and we will prosecute the offenders,” said Sheriff’s Detective Lt. Chuck Barnes.

The threats were made in a voice mail left on the attendance officer’s phone Sept. 19.

Through the investigation, detectives identified Cole as the suspect. A Roanoke detective interviewed Cole two days later.

“Cole stated he never intended to follow through with the threat,” stated Detective Stephen Lewis’ arrest warrant.

He was charged after the threats placed people in fear and caused the school staff to deal with a potential emergency, the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said.

Cole was booked into Rutherford County Adult Detention Center where he is being held on a $100,000 bond. A hearing is set Oct. 13 in General Sessions Court.

Capt. Brad Harrison, who supervises the School Resource Officers’ Division, said he appreciated the detectives for their diligence in locating the suspect.

“When people make a threat against Rutherford County Schools, we will go to any lengths to find the offender,” Harrison said.

