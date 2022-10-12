Three people hospitalized following crash in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - Wreckage cleanup crews were busy on Tuesday night after multiple vehicles crashed on a small highway outside of Springfield.

According to Smokey Barn News, three vehicles were involved in the crash on Highway 76 near Herbert Shannon Road on Tuesday night. One of the vehicles flipped and slid down an embankment.

Three people were hurt in the crash and transported to nearby hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Several agencies responded to the scene to assist, including White House Volunteer Fire, Robertson County EMS, the Robertson County Sheriff’s Department and Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Highway 76 was closed at Herbert Shannon Road overnight until it reopened to traffic early Wednesday morning.

Three vehicles crash on Highway 76 outside of Springfield. (Smokey Barn News)

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.