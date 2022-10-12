TBI: Two arrested, indicted following fentanyl investigation in Benton County

CAMDEN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two people were arrested and indicted on drug charges following a fentanyl investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

On Oct. 3, TBI agents gave evidence to a Benton County Grand Jury, which resulted in indictments charging 52-year-old David Webb with two counts of sale and delivery of fentanyl and one count of sale and delivery of methamphetamine.

Officials obtained a search warrant for a home in the 5400 block of Highway 70 in Camden. On Oct. 11, TBI, as well as other law enforcement agencies joined together to execute a search warrant and found purple fentanyl, methamphetamine and other drugs.

Webb was at the home and was arrested and taken into custody on his indicted counts as well as new charges. Kathryn Jastrzembski, 37, was also at the home and was also taken into custody.

Both were booked in the Benton County Jail.

Webb was booked on three indicted counts as well as the charges of the following:

Possession of fentanyl with Intent to Sale and Deliver

Possession of methamphetamine with Intent to Sale and Deliver

Simple Possession of marijuana

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

His bond on the indicted counts is $250,000. He was given an additional bond of $500,000 on the new charges.

Jastrzembski was booked on the following:

Possession of fentanyl with Intent to Sale and Deliver

Possession of methamphetamine with Intent to Sale and Deliver

Simple Possession of marijuana

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

