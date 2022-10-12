Metro officer, woman injured in accidental shooting at gun range

Royal Range
Royal Range(WSMV)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating after an accidental shooting at Royal Range left an on-duty police officer and a woman injured.

Metro Police said an officer had gotten permission from his supervisor to purchase a personal weapon from the gun range, 7741 Highway 70 South, Wednesday morning.

While he was in the store, someone fired a gun unintentionally into the ground. Police said the person who shot the weapon didn’t know it was loaded.

Bullet fragments hit the officer in the arm and a woman in the lip. Both are being treated and expected to be OK.

Police say charges are not expected to be filed.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Wednesday afternoon news update
Wednesday afternoon news update
Dunkin' offers free coffee for a year
Dunkin’ offers free coffee for a year
This cat, named Shania Twain, is one of many animals available for adoption at MACC.
Want a pet? Metro shelter says sing for waived adoption fees
WSMV boy with inhaler
Increase in child respiratory illness concerning to health experts