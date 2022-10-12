Mayor discusses sustainability and resilience for East Bank

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Mayor John Cooper hosted a conversation about the city’s Imagine East Bank Plan.

The conversation was held at the Cumberland Park pavilion highlighting how sustainability and resilience can be incorporated into the East Bank redevelopment.

“Sustainability and resilience are highly interdisciplinary topics. They bring in a lot of different factors, so we found it really important to make sure that we had perspectives shared from a variety of different disciplines and expertise areas,” Kendra Abkowitz, Chief Sustainability and Resilience Officer, said.

Panelists included Harriet Brooks with Metro Planning Department’s Design Studio, Mekayle Houghton, executive director of Cumberland River Compact, Scott Potter, director of Metro Water Services, and Erica Weeks, associate principal and director of sustainability, HASTINGS Architecture.

“I think it’s incredibly beneficial for Metro and leaders throughout the Metro to hear from local experts and practitioners in this space,” Abkowitz said. “While we may be aware of a lot of practices that are out there, sometimes the best ideas we get are from our community.”

During the conversation there were a number of questions presented. One question touched on housing and how officials can ensure what’s being built will be sustainable and affordable.

“One of the questions that we received today, that I think was really great, was how increased density and development mesh well with sustainability,” Abkowitz said. “That gave us a great opportunity to talk about some of the green building designs and development practices that are going to be really important to making the East Bank sustainable.”

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.