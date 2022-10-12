Increase in child respiratory illness concerning to health experts

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee health experts are concerned about a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) popping up early in Middle Tennessee.

There have been several cases in children, recently, which is earlier than usual.

The symptoms include a runny nose and a cough. Doctors are instructing parents to watch out for dehydration and labored breathing.

It is common for children under 2 years old to catch RSV in the fall and winter.

With the start of a rough flu season and the lack of social distancing precautions, cases are already showing up in pediatric waiting rooms.

At least one daycare in Nashville is already warning parents about the virus and encouraging parents to keep their children at home if they are experiencing the symptoms.

It is possible to see 2-3 times as many cases of RSV this flu season.

“We had almost 120 cases,” said Dr. Lori Patterson, a pediatric specialist in East Tennessee. “Now, that doesn’t mean they were all hospitalized, but still, a lot of them were and so it’s keeping the hospital very busy right now,”

Whooping cough is also going around.

Health experts at the Brentwood Children’s Clinic said they are seeing an increase in cases of the cough in the community. It starts with a mild cold and turns into a severe cough.

Antibiotics has been effective in getting rid of the cough, however.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.