First Lady Jill Biden visits Nashville COVID-19 vaccination site

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - First Lady Dr. Jill Biden stopped at a pop-up vaccination clinic on Wednesday to encourage people to get their updated COVID-19 vaccines.

The First Lady joined Nashville Mayor John Cooper, other city officials and Nashville health officials at the event held at St. James Missionary Baptist Church in North Nashville.

“That you all for coming out here today and getting your COVID update,” Biden said.

The First Lady met with people who came to get their booster shot and thanked those who administered the vaccine.

“It’s so important that we keep all Americans healthy,” Biden said.

While she visited the event, Biden announced the new age range for who can receive the new booster shot.

“That’s our new announcement that it was 11 and up but now it’s 5 years old and up so come get your vaccine, your update,” Biden said.

“It was great that we had somebody that is supporting us at the national level,” St. James Missionary Baptist pastor George Brooks Sr. said.

Brooks said they’ve had a vaccine event at his church almost every month since March 2021 and he said he talks about the vaccine during service at this church.

“Many of our churches are at less than 50% in attendance of what we were prior to the pandemic,” Brooks said. “For that new normal to be anything close to what it was prior to the pandemic, we’ve got to get this vaccine.”

The First Lady thanked Brooks for opening the doors of the church to have vaccine events.

“The church is behind all good things and so I want to thank you reverend for all you are doing,” Biden said.

While she met with people, she walked around and held the hand of the pastor’s great-granddaughter, Kylee Joy Brooks.

Nashville health officials said they’ve administered 35,000 doses of the new COVID booster in Davidson County since receiving the vaccine in September.

“This is called a bi-vile, meaning its two parts, 50% of it is the original virus, 50% is based on the omicron variant of that virus,” Metro Nashville Public Health Director Gill Wright said.

Freda Holt came with her husband and two children to get her updated shot. She said she wanted the booster.

“My pastor recommended it and also I know this is probably a way of life we’re going to have to have,” Holt said after receiving her booster. “I believe we need it. Everyone needs it, and it’s going to keep us healthy.”

“The thought is it will boost people and give them some additional protection as the virus continues to change that they wouldn’t have from just the original vaccine,” Wright said.

As for who should get the new booster shot, Wright said it depends on when a person got their last shot.

“The recommendation for this booster is fi you have not had a booster or your initial booster within two months, you can have this,” Wright said. “If you’ve had a booster or the original series within two months, you should wait.”

Wright said they have been working with St. James Missionary Baptist Church and at the last event a couple of weeks ago, 60 people got vaccinated.

It was important for Biden to visit that location.

“Very important for her to be at this particular site. This is the type of community that we’re trying to get our strike team, our mobile team out to,” Wright said. “There is a disparity in those who have been vaccinated in the Black and Hispanic communities, so really getting here and putting a light on it is great,” Wright said.

Nashville health officials said at least 80 people received their updated COVID-19 shot at the event on Wednesday.

