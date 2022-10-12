FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Strong Storms Move in this Evening

First Alert Weather Day Wednesday Evening for possible strong to severe thunderstorms.

Although there have been a few spotty showers out there today, we have not seen a whole lot regarding storms here in the Midstate. A cold front moving through later today will bring storms into our area through the evening commute. Ahead of this front, temperatures will be very warm rising into the low and middle 80s for highs.

The line of storms that forms along the cold front will be quick moving. Damaging winds will be our main threat with this storm system given its linear fashion. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

For timing, we can expect storms in West Middle Tennessee between 3-5pm. Areas along I-65, Including Nashville between 5-7 pm. And for those of us east of I-65, storms will move in between 6-10 pm. A few showers may linger into the overnight hours, but the severe threat will be over by then.

Cooler air will rush in behind the cold front with highs only rising into the lower 70s on Thursday and Friday. A few spots those days may even be stuck in the 60s for highs. Temperatures will warm back up briefly on Saturday though with temperatures expected to be near 80 degrees.

Late in the day Saturday, a stray shower cannot be ruled out The better chance comes on Sunday as another frontal system swings through the Mid State. As of now we aren’t expecting more than a few afternoon showers or a rumble of thunder Sunday, but it won’t be anything to wash out the day.

Temperatures will only rise into the 60s for highs Monday and Tuesday of next week.

