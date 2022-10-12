Dunkin’ offers free coffee for a year

Dunkin' offers free coffee for a year
Dunkin' offers free coffee for a year(Dunkin')
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Dunkin’ announced the opportunity to sip on a year of free coffee in celebration of its Franklin store grand opening.

This Friday, the first 100 guests in line at the new location will receive free coffee for a year. Employees will begin handing out vouchers for the unique promotion starting at 9 a.m.

Additionally, the store will host an official ribbon-cutting ceremony, offer swag giveaways and provide photo opportunities with its mascot Cuppy.

The new store is located at 5043 Carothers Pkwy, Suite 100 Franklin, TN 37067.

Dunkin' mascot Cuppy
Dunkin' mascot Cuppy(Dunkin')

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

This cat, named Shania Twain, is one of many animals available for adoption at MACC.
Want a pet? Metro shelter says sing for waived adoption fees
WSMV boy with inhaler
Increase in child respiratory illness concerning to health experts
WSMV news flash
Wednesday morning News Update
Nashville International Airport (BNA)
California man arrested with 36 pounds of marijuana at BNA