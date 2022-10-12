Dunkin’ offers free coffee for a year

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Dunkin’ announced the opportunity to sip on a year of free coffee in celebration of its Franklin store grand opening.

This Friday, the first 100 guests in line at the new location will receive free coffee for a year. Employees will begin handing out vouchers for the unique promotion starting at 9 a.m.

Additionally, the store will host an official ribbon-cutting ceremony, offer swag giveaways and provide photo opportunities with its mascot Cuppy.

The new store is located at 5043 Carothers Pkwy, Suite 100 Franklin, TN 37067.

Dunkin' mascot Cuppy (Dunkin')

