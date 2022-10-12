Dollywood baker becomes lead actress in country music video

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For eight seasons, Rachel Stacy has worked at Dollywood as a Senior Team Lead baking cookies, large apple pies and cupcakes. However, that was all about to change.

Stacy’s acting agent called and told her that she was selected by a production company looking for its lead actress for an upcoming music video that would be filmed in Nashville.

“It happened to work out that it was shot on a Tuesday, and that’s the one day of the week that Dollywood is closed right now. So, it’s like the stars aligned perfectly for me to go,” Stacy said.

The production company withheld any additional details of who the musician was to avoid any information from leaking to the public. However, when Stacy arrived on the set of the music video, she noticed that she was on the set with country superstar Ashley McBryde.

The music video was for her new song “Bonfire at Tina’s,” which is a collaborative song featuring other country artists such as Caylee Hammack, Brandy Clark and Pillbox Patti.

Stacy said she approached McBryde and asked her for direction on how to portray the character of Tina.

“I actually pulled Ashley aside; I said you wrote this song. I want to know how you see Tina. What did you see in me that brought Tina out?’ She was like, ‘you have a very realness in your eyes... I like that you’re able to play a lot with your eyes,’” Stacy said.

According to Stacy, she’s been pursuing an acting career for more than five years but working on McBryde’s music video was a huge honor for her.

