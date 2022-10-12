California man arrested with 36 pounds of marijuana at BNA

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a young man at Nashville International Airport (BNA) after a police dog detected drugs in his luggage early Wednesday morning.

According to the arrest affidavit, an MNPD narcotics officer was present during the arrival of an incoming Amerian Airlines flight from Los Angeles when K-9 Havoc picked up on the odor of narcotics coming from one of the bags.

Several officers in plain clothes waited at the baggage carousel and observed 21-year-old Christopher Molina grab the bag and quickly walk toward the exit. The officers intervened and identified Molina by his California ID card.

Molina denied the officers’ request to search his bag and asked, “Do you have a warrant?” A warrant was obtained around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday and a search of the suitcase produced approximately 36 pounds of marijuana in thirty wrapped packages.

Molina was placed under arrest and charged with felony drug possession with intent to sell. He remains in custody on $150,000 bond.

