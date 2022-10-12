California man arrested in connection to house fire in Benton County

HOLLADAY, Tenn. (WSMV) - A California man was arrested in connection to a house fire in Benton County.

On Oct. 11, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office investigated a fire at a home in the 600 block of Morris Road in Holladay.

Officials determined that 32-year-old Christopher M. Tuttonbene, of Temecula, California, was identified as a possible suspect for causing the fire.

Tuttonbene was arrested and booked into the Benton County Jail on charges of arson, burglary and vandalism. His bond was set for $250,000.

