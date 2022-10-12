California man arrested in connection to house fire in Benton County


*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(MGN)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLLADAY, Tenn. (WSMV) - A California man was arrested in connection to a house fire in Benton County.

On Oct. 11, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office investigated a fire at a home in the 600 block of Morris Road in Holladay.

Officials determined that 32-year-old Christopher M. Tuttonbene, of Temecula, California, was identified as a possible suspect for causing the fire.

Tuttonbene was arrested and booked into the Benton County Jail on charges of arson, burglary and vandalism. His bond was set for $250,000.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Royal Range
Metro officer, woman injured in accidental shooting at gun range
Wednesday afternoon news update
Wednesday afternoon news update
Dunkin' offers free coffee for a year
Dunkin’ offers free coffee for a year
This cat, named Shania Twain, is one of many animals available for adoption at MACC.
Want a pet? Metro shelter says sing for waived adoption fees