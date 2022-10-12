California man arrested in connection to house fire in Benton County
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HOLLADAY, Tenn. (WSMV) - A California man was arrested in connection to a house fire in Benton County.
On Oct. 11, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office investigated a fire at a home in the 600 block of Morris Road in Holladay.
Officials determined that 32-year-old Christopher M. Tuttonbene, of Temecula, California, was identified as a possible suspect for causing the fire.
Tuttonbene was arrested and booked into the Benton County Jail on charges of arson, burglary and vandalism. His bond was set for $250,000.
Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.