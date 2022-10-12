Blake Shelton leaving The Voice after 12 years


Blake Shelton
Blake Shelton(MGN)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Tuesday, Blake Shelton announced that he will be leaving the voice after 12 years of being on the show.

He will be leaving after the end of the Spring 2023 season.

In a Facebook post, Shelton wrote the following:

Blake Shelton leaves the voice statement
Blake Shelton leaves the voice statement(Blake Shelton)

Shelton has eight wins under his belt and has coached 15 artists whose songs have hit #1 on the iTunes Top Songs chart.

Although Shelton is leaving, the Spring 2023 season will have new coaches including Chance the Rapper and Niall Horan as well as returning coach Kelly Clarkson.

