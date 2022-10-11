Woman arrested in Texas returned to Nashville on murder charges


By Mary Alice Royse
Oct. 11, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman who allegedly murdered her fiance in 2019 was returned to Nashville Tuesday after being arrested in August at the United States-Mexico border in El Paso.

Gloria Villa Avila, 41, was indicted for the alleged murder of her fiance, Ismael Rodriguez, 44, in Sept. 2019 on Rehnea Drive in Old Hickory, Tenn. Metro Police said his skeletal remains were later recovered in Kentucky.

Woman arrested in Texas after indictment alleges she killed her fiancé in 2019

Avila was booked into the Davidson County Jail on an indictment charging her with first-degree murder, evidence tampering, and abuse of a corpse. Her bond is now set at $300,000.

