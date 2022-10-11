White House gives first look at student loan forgiveness application

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Biden Administration offered a preview of the student debt relief application on Tuesday ahead of its launch.

The application, expected to open in late October, will be simple and straight-forward, according to a senior administration official.

The official said they kept the number of questions to a minimum, and borrowers will not need to upload any documents. The app is available in both English and Spanish, as well as on both mobile and desktop devices.

Once an applicant submits a form, the White House said FAFSA will review it to determine eligibility for debt relief.

In August, President Joe Biden announced his decision to cancel up to $10,000 in student loan debt for people making less than $125,000 a year.

The application is set to remain open until December 2023.

Click to view the preview from the U.S. Department of Education.

