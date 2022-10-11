Teen stands in front of moving cars asking for money, arrested for aggressive panhandling

By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Florentina Rupita, 19, was arrested after reportedly stopping traffic and walking in front of moving vehicles to ask for money.

According to an affidavit, Rupita was seen walking across Old Hickory Boulevard and Gallatin Pike South while holding a sign that asked for donations. Rupita had been warned by officers five times before they made the arrest.

Numerous calls have been made for Rupita’s repeated offense over the past month.

Rupita was arrested and released for aggressive panhandling on Oct. 10. Her charges are no longer active.

