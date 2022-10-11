Teen indicted for June I-40 crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A driver responsible for a June 12th crash on I-40 that resulted in one of his passengers being seriously injured was arrested Tuesday on a grand jury indictment.

According to the investigation conducted by Fatal Crash Investigator Chris Augustin, 18-year-old Joseph Attia attempted to change lanes when he struck the rear of a tractor-trailer, causing the Mustang to collide with a Honda Acura and hit a light pole before coming to a stop.

Metro police said one of Attia’s three passengers sustained severe injury. The investigation revealed that he was seated in the rear and not wearing a seatbelt. No one else received life-threatening injuries from the crash.

Police said they believe Attia is believed to have been traveling more than 100 mph just before the crash.

Attia was charged with five counts of reckless endangerment, three counts of aggravated assault, and one count of drag racing.

