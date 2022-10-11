Teen charged after passenger thrown from truck bed during crash

Metro Nashville Police Department
Metro Nashville Police Department(WSMV)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police have arrested an 18-year-old after they say a negligent crash on Monday left a man seriously injured.

Manuel Rayo-Navarro, 18, is charged with vehicular assault and reckless endangerment. Police said Rayo-Navarro was driving a Ford F-150 pickup truck and speeding on Binkley Drive, when he ran a stop sign and hit the driver of a Honda CRV. Gabriel Rayo-Brown, 21, was riding in the bed of the pickup truck and was thrown from the truck on impact.

Police said he remains hospitalized. The driver of the Honda was wearing his seatbelt and refused medical attention.

There was evidence of drug use in the Ford pickup truck, police said. A blood sample was drawn from Rayo-Navarro for alcohol/drug analysis.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Nashville International Airport (BNA)
Nearly 30 pounds of marijuana seized at BNA
A double locomotive struck a man in Murfreesboro on Tuesday morning.
Man hit by double-locomotive in Murfreesboro
Uber Eats logo (PRNewsfoto/Uber)
Registered sex offender discovered driving for Uber Eats
Casey White returns to Lauderdale County
State will not seek death penalty for Casey White, trial postponed