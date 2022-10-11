Teen charged after passenger thrown from truck bed during crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police have arrested an 18-year-old after they say a negligent crash on Monday left a man seriously injured.

Manuel Rayo-Navarro, 18, is charged with vehicular assault and reckless endangerment. Police said Rayo-Navarro was driving a Ford F-150 pickup truck and speeding on Binkley Drive, when he ran a stop sign and hit the driver of a Honda CRV. Gabriel Rayo-Brown, 21, was riding in the bed of the pickup truck and was thrown from the truck on impact.

Police said he remains hospitalized. The driver of the Honda was wearing his seatbelt and refused medical attention.

There was evidence of drug use in the Ford pickup truck, police said. A blood sample was drawn from Rayo-Navarro for alcohol/drug analysis.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.