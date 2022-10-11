Spring Hill sends 1300+ garbage cans to Florida cleanup

SPRING HILL, Tn. (WSMV) - More than 1,300 garbage cans are being delivered from Spring Hill to the hardest hit areas of Florida after Hurricane Ian slammed its Southwest coast.

Waste Management delivered thousands of new garbage cans to people in Spring Hill this month, and city leaders had to decide what to do with the old ones.

After talks, Public Works Director Tyler Scroggins said the city decided to send the old garbage cans to Florida, where they are needed in cleanup efforts.

“It’s devastating, it could be anybody, it could happen anywhere, at any time,” Scroggins said. “Here it’s tornadoes, flooding. There, they’re fighting flooding and hurricanes. I’m glad we’re able to do something to try and help out.”

The Spring Hill Public Works Department packed an 18-wheeler with around 500 garbage cans Tuesday morning and was getting ready to begin filling another big rig.

Their collection of the old garbage cans ends Wednesday at noon.

“It’s a good use of the can, we didn’t know what we would do with it,” Wayne Sisk said, dropping off his can at the city’s public library.

Fort Myers, which was devastated by Hurricane Ian, was a longtime vacation destination for Sisk.

“We were scheduled to go this Saturday to be there for a month,” Sisk said. “And for us, it’s a little inconvenience, but for the people who live there, their lives were turned upside down.”

Spring Hill residents can drop off their old garbage bins until noon on Wednesday at the following locations:

Fischer Park, 4285 Port Royal Rd, Spring Hill, TN

Spring Hill Library, 144 Kedron Pkwy, Spring Hill, TN

Behind the Shell station, Buckner Road & Rt 31, Spring Hill, TN

Public Works Building, 3893 Mahlon Moore Rd, Spring Hill, TN

