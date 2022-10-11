Shoplifters assault workers and vandalize merchandise in Walmart

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two teenagers were arrested Monday after breaking bottles of wine, throwing packages of Halloween Cookies, and yelling at Police officers as they attempted to arrest them.

Murfreesboro Police said when officers arrived, 18-year-old Toilynn Flakes continued knocking over and breaking bottles of wine and tossing cookies after the officers continued to tell them to stop. Officers then restrained Flakes using soft open-hand techniques, placing her on the floor to cuff her. Flakes was charged with resisting arrest, theft, vandalism, and simple assault.

Police also arrested a 17-year-old woman who resisted arrested and was eventually taken into custody. She was charged with resisting arrest and theft.

The preliminary investigation reveals the females paid for grocery items; however, they allegedly concealed approximately $670.64 worth of clothing and other items before leaving the store without paying. Police said that was when Walmart Loss Prevention workers confronted them, and Flakes then allegedly assaulted one of the workers.

Flakes was released on a $4,000 bond from the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center and had a hearing set for Oct. 12 in Rutherford County General Sessions Court.

The 17-year-old was then taken to the Rutherford County Juvenile Detention Center, where she was released into the custody of her parents.

