Ryman Hospitality’s Colin Reed to transition to Executive Chairman after 21 years as CEO

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Ryman Hospitality Properties Chairman and CEO Colin Reed will transition to Executive Chairman of the company after more than 21 years as CEO, the company announced Tuesday.

President Mark Fioravanti will succeed Reed as CEO effective Jan. 1.

In his new role, Reed will remain deeply engaged in the business with a focus on key priorities in the years ahead. He departs his post as CEO having led the transformation of Ryman Hospitality’s predecessor company into a leading hospitality and entertainment company whose assets now include five of the top 10 largest non-gaming resort and convention center hotels, flagged under the Gaylord Hotels brand, in the United States as well as some of the country music’s most precious assets, the Grand Old Opry and the Ryman Auditorium.

“It has been my honor to lead this company for over two decades as we transformed our business into the hospitality and entertainment powerhouse it is today,” Reed said in a news release. “With our businesses operating at record or near-record levels of performance and another strong year on the horizon, this is an ideal time for me to transition into a new role.”

Fioravanti has worked alongside Reed for more than 20 years and has played a critical role ensuring the company’s vision takes shape while generating significant shareholder value. Most recently, he was instrumental in bringing in Atairos and NBCUniversal as strategic partner to help Ryman Hospitality’s entertainment business become a global entertainment powerhouse serving the country lifestyle consumer. Fioravanti joined the company’s board of directors in February 2022.

“One of the earliest and best decisions I made in my time with the company was recruiting Mark to join me as I worked to refocus the business,” Reed said. “After working with him for over 20 years and navigating many twists and turns along the way, I am confident he is uniquely qualified to lead this company and to ensure the momentum we have created over the past two decades continues.”

“I am grateful to Colin and my fellow Board members for the opportunity to lead Ryman Hospitality Properties,” Fioravanti said in a news release. “I have the privilege of entering this role with a long-tenured management team that shares my passion for these unique businesses. Together with my team, I look forward to continuing to work to shape our vision, support our employees and create value for all our stakeholders.”

