Registered sex offender discovered driving for Uber Eats

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man convicted of a “violent sexual offense” was arrested for violating the conditions of his sex offender registry this week in Nashville.

According to the arrest affidavit, 33-year-old Randall Butler was found to be in violation of the rules that apply to his community supervision for life program that he is attached to as a convicted sex offender.

Butler was pulled over on Belinda Parkway in Mt. Juliet for a traffic violation in April. He was delivering for Uber Eats in a blue sedan that was not known to the sex offender registry. He also failed to report his job with Uber Eats to the registry.

An unregistered Snapchat account was also uncovered in his name during the investigation.

Butler was booked Monday, October 10, on multiple charges of failing to register as a sex offender. He was released Monday afternoon.

