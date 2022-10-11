Police warn public of coupon scam

LAFAYETTE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Lafayette Police officials said they are investigating a scam involving fake Domino’s Pizza coupons Tuesday.

Officials said on Facebook that they received reports of a child believed to be around eight or nine years old going to local businesses selling cards that are made to look like dominos coupons. The child allegedly told the businesses that he was selling coupons for his baseball team.

Police later updated the public on Facebook, saying that the adult involved in the scam had been identified and that they were seeking charges for the adult.

Coupons used to scam businesses (Lafayette Police)

