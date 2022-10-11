Police warn public of coupon scam


Coupons used to scam businesses
Coupons used to scam businesses
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LAFAYETTE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Lafayette Police officials said they are investigating a scam involving fake Domino’s Pizza coupons Tuesday.

Officials said on Facebook that they received reports of a child believed to be around eight or nine years old going to local businesses selling cards that are made to look like dominos coupons. The child allegedly told the businesses that he was selling coupons for his baseball team.

Police later updated the public on Facebook, saying that the adult involved in the scam had been identified and that they were seeking charges for the adult.

