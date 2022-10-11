Owl saved from chicken coop in Rutherford County
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Rutherford County Fire Rescue and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency helped an owl on Monday.
The owl was trapped in a net over a chicken coop in the Woods Ridge area.
The firefighters, along with TWRA were able to safely free the bird from the net.
“As a firefighter, you never know what your day is going to look like,” said Jerrod Clanton. “But I sure never expected to participate in an owl rescue when I reported for work this morning.”
The owl was released in a safe location and took flight with no issues. No chickens or ducks were harmed in the incident.
Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.