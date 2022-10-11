Owl saved from chicken coop in Rutherford County

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Rutherford County Fire Rescue and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency helped an owl on Monday.

The owl was trapped in a net over a chicken coop in the Woods Ridge area.

The firefighters, along with TWRA were able to safely free the bird from the net.

“As a firefighter, you never know what your day is going to look like,” said Jerrod Clanton. “But I sure never expected to participate in an owl rescue when I reported for work this morning.”

The owl was released in a safe location and took flight with no issues. No chickens or ducks were harmed in the incident.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.