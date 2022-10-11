Overturned semi slows down I-65 in Robertson Co.

Tractor-trailer crash on I-65 South in Robertson Co.
Tractor-trailer crash on I-65 South in Robertson Co.(Smokey Barn News)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 6:47 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
PORTLAND, Tenn. (WSMV) - The interstate was down to one lane on Monday night when a tractor-trailer rolled over while heading into Nashville.

According to Smokey Barn News, the semi lost control while driving south on I-65 and rolled around 9:30 p.m. The crash occurred just before the Orlinda exit at Highway 52.

The interstate was jammed up overnight and into Tuesday morning as crews worked to clear the wreckage from the roadway and the contents of the truck from the area. SBN reported the truck was transporting cornmeal when it crashed.

