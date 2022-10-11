Overturned semi slows down I-65 in Robertson Co.

PORTLAND, Tenn. (WSMV) - The interstate was down to one lane on Monday night when a tractor-trailer rolled over while heading into Nashville.

According to Smokey Barn News, the semi lost control while driving south on I-65 and rolled around 9:30 p.m. The crash occurred just before the Orlinda exit at Highway 52.

The interstate was jammed up overnight and into Tuesday morning as crews worked to clear the wreckage from the roadway and the contents of the truck from the area. SBN reported the truck was transporting cornmeal when it crashed.

TRAFFIC ALERT I65 SOUTH

We have an overturned semi in the southbound lanes of I 65 just above the Orlinda exit at Highway 52. One lane is open but traffic is moving slowly so expect delays. PHOTOS: Orlinda Fire pic.twitter.com/XT1Oisk8c3 — Smokey Barn News (@SmokeyBarnNews) October 11, 2022

