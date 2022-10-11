Nurse robbed at gunpoint in parking lot


The couple robbed a nurse at gunpoint
The couple robbed a nurse at gunpoint(MNPD)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are looking for a couple who allegedly robbed a nurse at gunpoint Monday.

Officials said in a tweet that the couple approached the nurse in the parking lot of Southern Hills Medical Center at 4:10 p.m. The man allegedly pointed a rifle at the victim and demanded her purse. Police said the female suspect was driving.

Metro Police obtained surveillance footage of the couple trying to use the stolen debit card a short time later.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts or identities of the couple is asked to call 615-742-7463.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

First look at student loan forgiveness site
First look at student loan forgiveness site
Mount Juliet Police car
Man arrested after fleeing from Wilson Co. traffic stop
Avoiding holiday travel chaos, high prices
Avoiding holiday travel chaos, high prices
HNN File
Woman arrested in Texas returned to Nashville on murder charges