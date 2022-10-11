Nearly 30 pounds of marijuana seized at BNA

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Another marijuana bust was made at Nashville International Airport Monday.

According to an affidavit, an officer working for the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority Department of Public Safety found a suspicious bag coming from Los Angeles, California early Monday morning. The man who police believed owned the bag ran from officers, before being detained.

Officers later found 25 vacuumed sealed bags of marijuana, weighing in at 29 pounds, inside the bag. Howard Devin Turner was taken into custody.

