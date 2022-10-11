Nashville Predators introduce new menu items for season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Predators unveiled their new menu items Tuesday for the 2022-23 hockey season at Bridgestone Arena. The Preds will play their home opener on Thursday night against the Dallas Stars.

Sports Stadiums have to keep up with fans’ cravings every year, and the Preds have done just that.

Before ever entering the arena, it’s what’s smelling and smoldering that you’ll notice. Hot dogs are still available, and general updates stadium-wide 687 televisions are now in the concourse, so you’ll never miss the action.

The televisions have sidebars of game action specifics, from speed and minutes played.

The Bobbleheads for sale show off the players and what’s still here; the concession stands are more likely for you to see what’s new.

Executive Chefs and Key Lime Pie are now part of the roster. And it’s already working.

Michael Geczi is the manager of operations at Bridgestone and is already happy with the start to the season, with two wins and no losses while in Europe.

Winning is what matters, but now it’s unlikely a loss can leave you with a bad taste in your mouth.

