Nashville non-profit agency needs help after items, donations lost in fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One non-profit organization needs your help to recoup the thousands of dollars in donations it lost in a weekend fire.

Co-founders told WSMV4 the lost could affect hundreds of families in the area in the coming months.

A fire at this apartment building along Clarksville Highway displaced more than a dozen people, and the fire also destroyed a non-profit organization gearing up to serve hundreds over the holiday season.

Just days after getting a large shipment of boxes and donations, From Your Father co-founder Shannon Holt said they had to watch as water and ash destroyed more than six years of work.

“There was a fire and a lot of water got into the commercial space that we were renting underneath,” Holt said.

Nashville firefighters spent hours dumping water into the three-story apartment fire, water that quickly destroyed a space Holt used to run her non-profit.

“We had so much in there with the holidays coming up,” Holt said. “Socks, laundry detergent, feminine products, toys, books. Everything was in this space, and we just lost it all.”

She said hundreds of families depend on their resource boxes, and with nothing to give, Holt said they’re already re-collecting donations, refusing to give up.

“This is basically us starting from ground zero,” Holt said.

Organization leaders said they hope to still help as many people as possible this year.

