Metro Police respond to 3 shootings in 12-hour span

By Daniel Smithson
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Metro Police are investigating three separate shootings that happened within 12 hours on Tuesday morning.

Police said the first shooting happened at Wallace Road at about 12:30 a.m. A man was shot in the ankle, police said. Police are expected to release more information about this shooting later this afternoon.

The second shooting happened at about 1 a.m. at the intersection of Smith Springs Road and Bell Road in the Priest Lake area. Witnesses told police four men wearing ski masks approached two men who were in a car. The men in ski masks began firing, police said, and a young man was shot in the arm and leg.

This shooting remains under investigation.

A third shooting happened at about 10:30 a.m in Hermitage. Police said a man living at a homeless encampment on Philfre Court was shot in the leg.

None of those injured in the Tuesday morning shootings have life-threatening injuries.

We will update this story when more information is available.

