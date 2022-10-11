Man hit by double-locomotive in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police and Murfreesboro Fire Rescue responded to a man who was hit by a double locomotive on South Church Street Tuesday morning.

According to police, the locomotive engineer sounded his horn once he saw the 24-year-old man walking alongside the tracks with his head down.

The engineer attempted to slow down but was believed to be traveling at around 40 to 50 miles per hour when the locomotive struck the man’s left shoulder.

The 24-year-old called 911 himself after being knocked over. He was treated and taken to the hospital for evaluation and treatment.

CSX is investigating the accident.

