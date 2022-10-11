Man arrested after fleeing from Wilson Co. traffic stop

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man who fled from a Wilson County deputy surrendered to Mount Juliet officers after initially not complying with requests to show his hands and exit the car, according to Mount Juliet Police.

Around 11:35 a.m., the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office notified Mount Juliet about a suspect that had just fled a deputy during a traffic stop in Lebanon. A detailed car description was provided to officers and an officer saw the vehicle traveling on Interstate 40 West with a flat tire. The officer attempted to stop the suspect, and the suspect did not initially pull over but continued to drive at low speeds until pulling into the parking lot of Mattress Firm at 85 N. Mount Juliet Rd.

Once in the parking lot, the suspect was requested to show his hands, but the suspect always kept one or both hands hidden from the officers’ view. The suspect was requested to exit the car, and the suspect would not exit.

Officers continued to talk with the suspect and crisis negotiators responded to the incident.

After nearly 30 minutes of negotiations, the suspect surrendered and exited the car. Officers took him into custody.

Police found a loaded handgun and illegal drugs in the car. The suspect also had a suspended driver’s license.

The suspect, who was not identified, will face charges from the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office. He also faces charges from Mount Juliet Police.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.