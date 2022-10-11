LIVE: First Lady Jill Biden arrives in Nashville to promote COVID-19 vaccines
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 8:08 AM CDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - First Lady Dr. Jill Biden is visiting Nashville today to encourage the community to get their updated COVID-19 vaccine.
The First Lady arrived at Nashville International Airport at 11:30 a.m.
She will visit a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic at St. James Missionary Baptist Church at noon.
The First Lady is also expected to attend and deliver remarks at a Democratic National Committee event in Nashville.
She will leave for Milwaukee, Wisconsin, immediately following her speech.
