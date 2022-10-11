LIVE: First Lady Jill Biden arrives in Nashville to promote COVID-19 vaccines

By Carmyn Gutierrez and Ryan Breslin
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 8:08 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - First Lady Dr. Jill Biden is visiting Nashville today to encourage the community to get their updated COVID-19 vaccine.

The First Lady arrived at Nashville International Airport at 11:30 a.m.

She will visit a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic at St. James Missionary Baptist Church at noon.

The First Lady is also expected to attend and deliver remarks at a Democratic National Committee event in Nashville.

She will leave for Milwaukee, Wisconsin, immediately following her speech.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Dunkin' offers free coffee for a year
Dunkin’ offers free coffee for a year
This cat, named Shania Twain, is one of many animals available for adoption at MACC.
Want a pet? Metro shelter says sing for waived adoption fees
WSMV boy with inhaler
Increase in child respiratory illness concerning to health experts
WSMV news flash
Wednesday morning News Update
Nashville International Airport (BNA)
California man arrested with 36 pounds of marijuana at BNA