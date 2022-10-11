Franklin County Sheriff’s Office searching for sex offender


Franklin Co sex offender
Franklin Co sex offender(Franklin County Sheriff's Office)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in trying to find a sex offender.

Brandon Shane Grant was listed as an absconder on the Tennessee Sex Offender Registry. He has three active warrants for violation of sex offender rules and one bench warrant.

Grant was put on the sex offender registry for two convictions of child molestation in 2002 and 2003.

He is known to be in the Coffee County area and stays in motels. If anyone has any information about his whereabouts they are asked to submit their information to the Franklin County Consolidated Communications at 931-967-2331 or info@fcsheriff.org.

