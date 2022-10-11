Four people arrested after guns, drugs recovered from Jeep

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Four people were arrested Monday night after police found guns, drugs and money in a Jeep.

Detectives with the Metro Nashville Police Department were on Hillside Avenue late Monday night when they found a jeep with four people.

Officials said the Jeep smelled strongly of marijuana and saw pistols when they began talking to the people in the car.

Two of the people in the car turned out to be convicted felons and a third was found to have been previously convicted of domestic violence which meant they couldn’t have firearms.

Officials searched the Jeep and found more than 100 meth pills laced with fentanyl along with cocaine, Xanax and marijuana. They also took four guns and found more than $6,000 worth of cash.

The following people were arrested on the following charges:

31-year-old Justin Dunnigan, a convicted Nashville robber, was charged with multiple felony drug and gun counts. He is being held on a $245,000 bond.

35-year-old Marques Felder, who was convicted in Nashville of domestic assault, was charged with felony gun possession. He is being held on a $16,000 bond.

35-year-old Lakesha Jenkins, convicted in Sumner County of assault, was charged with felony gun possession. She is being held on a $15,000 bond.

Samari Rutland was charged with two counts of felony drug possession and having a gun during the commission of a felony. His bond was set at $81,000.

